REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 seeks a motivated and energetic newscast director who enjoys working on a team, in a fast-paced broadcast environment. This is a multifaceted position, so the ideal candidate will have a diverse skillset from creative to technical. Primary responsibilities involve directing live programs using Grass Valley Ignite and K-Frame Switcher, directing newscasts and other live or taped programs, editing, running robotic cameras, floor, prompter, audio or graphics as needed.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability