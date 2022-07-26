REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 is looking for an experienced journalist to join the top-rated news team in West Michigan. This position requires at least five years prior experience. Candidates should know how to produce an investigative story, getting answers for the viewers and always questioning the answers. If you have a desire to be the lead reporter every day, this is the right opportunity for you.

The News Reporter will work closely with our Photojournalists, Producers, Assignment Editors and Web Producers. We work together as a team; we win together as a team.

News Reporters are expected to generate story ideas that appeal to our core audience. We want journalists who are committed to being part of the West Michigan community, to develop the connections and contacts that will lead to original stories. News Reporters should have a basic understanding of the legal process and know how to cover the court system.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience with a minimum of five years experience in news reporting (more or less depending on market size) is required. Candidate should have excellent communication skills, both oral and written and have a superior on-air presence. Must have the ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, handle multiple tasks simultaneously and be flexible to work any shift. Knowledge of ENPS and Premier Editing is a plus.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability