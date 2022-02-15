NEWS PRODUCER

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is looking for an aggressive, innovative, and creative newscast producer to join our team. The successful candidate will have a proven track record for crafting newscasts that address the needs of our West Michigan audience. The producer must be a leader with an optimistic outlook and a winning attitude. The producer will have a solid foundation in English grammar and spelling. In addition to writing and producing, the producer should have an understanding of video editing.

The producer, under the guidance of the Executive Producer, organizes and writes the on-air newscast, deciding the order in which stories will be told and how each story will be presented, all under strict deadlines.

Please apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability