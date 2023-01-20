REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 has an immediate opening for a news photojournalist. A successful candidate should have at least two years of experience working in television news as a photojournalist and video editor. If you know how to craft a visually cohesive story that engages the audience, this is the job for you. WOOD’s reporters and photographers work together as a team. You must be able to bring your own ideas into the conversation to help the reporter bring the story to life.

If you are assigned a story without a reporter, you must be able to conduct interviews and gather information for the newsroom.

Knowledge of Adobe Premier, Bit Central and ENPS are a plus.

Apply HERE. No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability