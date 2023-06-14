REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 is looking for a creative video specialist for a video editing/photography position. The editor/photographer will operate video editing equipment to produce images or scenes for newscasts and other programming.

The editor/photographer will organize and assemble raw footage to a specified length that presents a story with maximum effect according to the newscast scripts. This person will work closely with other personnel to discuss assignments, work product and desired effect.

Candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills and have a minimum of two years of experience operating videography and video editing equipment, possess the ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously is essential. Flexibility to work early morning or on weekends is required. Knowledge of Adobe Premiere, ENPS and AfterEffects is preferred.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability