News Editor (part-time)

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is seeking a part-time News Editor to operate video editing equipment to produce images or scenes for newscasts and other programming. Candidate will organize raw footage according to scripts or instructions for newscasts and other programming. Will review footage for corrections, trim segments to length, determine audio and visual effects necessary to complete spots.

Candidate should be able to set up and operates computer editing and distribution systems, including Adobe, Premiere, BitCentral, ENPS and After Effects units to produce a final product.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability