REQUIREMENTS: WOOD-TV (NBC), WOTV (ABC) and WXSP (MyNet) are the Nexstar-owned stations and digital operations located in the Grand Rapids – Kalamazoo – Battle Creek, MI market. We are seeking an experienced News Director who is an innovative and dynamic leader, possessing excellent news and ethical judgement, strong understanding of hard news and investigative brands, and has a passion to be the best in the market each and every day. Responsibilities include managing daily news content across multiple platforms; hiring, training and mentoring producers, reporters, and anchors; overseeing special projects and daily operations in the newsroom.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience; and a minimum five years of experience in news programming production with at least three years in a leadership role required.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability