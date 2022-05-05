REQUIREMENTS: The News Assignment Editor plays a key role in the news operation, tracking breaking news, confirming story details, gathering content and writing for WOODTV.com. The Assignment Editor must communicate well within the newsroom and with the public. A successful Assignment Editor understands what makes a solid news story on-air and online. They must be comfortable picking up the phone to confirm story details with police or fire departments. Organizational skills are a requirement.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability