REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, ABC 4 and WXSP are looking for an experienced newsroom leader to take on a main anchor role at a dominant station in a dynamic market. The anchor needs to be a leader, a teacher, a big J journalist and storyteller. This is a position that calls for experience and maturity.

Candidates must have solid vocal delivery and engaging camera presence, be a compelling storyteller, have the ability to field anchor major events with or without a prompter and deliver news stories in a clear and concise manner.

A bachelor’s degree in communication/journalism or a related degree with eight years of television anchoring experience is required. An understanding of social media importance and excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues preferred.

Grand Rapids and the surrounding cities offer an unparalleled quality of life. The ideal candidate should consider a long-term commitment to being in this community. You can learn more about the community at https://hellowestmichigan.com/.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability