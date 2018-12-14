Multi-Media Journalist
WOOD TV is looking for a Multi-Media Journalist who is driven to lead the newscasts and digital platforms. This position will focus on our growing lakeshore counties. If you are a reporter who is aggressive and passionate about telling impactful stories that connect with our viewers – we should talk. Our legacy newsroom has a defined brand built around hard news and weather coverage. A college degree and previous broadcast experience is required.
Apply at HERE.
No phone calls please.
Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability
