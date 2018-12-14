Work For Us

Posted: Dec 14, 2018

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 02:25 PM EST

WOOD TV is looking for a Multi-Media Journalist who is driven to lead the newscasts and digital platforms. This position will focus on our growing lakeshore counties. If you are a reporter who is aggressive and passionate about telling impactful stories that connect with our viewers – we should talk. Our legacy newsroom has a defined brand built around hard news and weather coverage. A college degree and previous broadcast experience is required.

Apply at HERE.

No phone calls please.  
Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

