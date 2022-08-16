REQUIREMENTS: WOOD News 8 is looking for a promising journalist to join the top-rated news team in West Michigan, in a position structured to provide training, guidance and mentoring. The ideal candidate brings some experience from a smaller market, but who has a desire to develop and improve their skills. Producers or Photographers who want to transition their career path are encouraged to apply.

The MMJ in Training will work under the guidance of the Assistant News Director and will be assigned a mentor. A successful candidate must be willing to accept advice, suggestions, encouragement and corrections. They will work closely with our Photojournalists, Producers, Assignment Editors and Web Producers. We work together as a team; we win together as a team.

This is a new position for a television station that does not typically hire MMJs or Reporters with limited experience. Candidates must have a desire to learn and a willingness to be patient. We will not put you “on air” until news managers are confident you are ready.

We want journalists who are committed to being part of the West Michigan community, to develop the connections and contacts that will lead to original stories. Journalists should have a basic understanding of the legal process, journalistic ethics and fairness.

A Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience required. Need excellent communication skills, both oral and written. Must have participated in a television station internship program or student-run newscasts. Two years of work experience a plus, whether as an MMJ, producer or photographer. Bonus for knowledge of ENPS and Premier Editing.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability