Multi-Media Account Manager
WOOD TV8 is looking for a candidate who is interested in making a positive impact on businesses in our local community. The ideal prospect will consult with business owners to develop strong advertising campaigns utilizing our vast media product offerings. If you are seeking to control your destiny in a collaborative team environment; submit your resume today for the opportunity to have an immediate interview.
Apply HERE.
No phone calls please.
Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Crash victim's family wants harsher consequences
- Driver arrested after bicyclist hit near Kalamazoo
- 4 hospitalized after crash on Lake Michigan Dr.
- Stars returned to looks in color at Golden Globes
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.