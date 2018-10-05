Work For Us

Multi-Media Account Manager

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 03:40 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 03:46 PM EDT

WOOD TV8 is looking for a candidate who is interested in making a positive impact on businesses in our local community. The ideal prospect will consult with business owners to develop strong advertising campaigns utilizing our vast media product offerings. If you are seeking to control your destiny in a collaborative team environment; submit your resume today for the opportunity to have an immediate interview.

No phone calls please.
Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

