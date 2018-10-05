Multi-Media Account Manager

Work For Us

by: WOOD TV8

Posted: / Updated:
New Job WOOD WOTV Hiring 650x370_1545163623359.png.jpg

WOOD TV8 is looking for a candidate who is interested in making a positive impact on businesses in our local community. The ideal prospect will consult with business owners to develop strong advertising campaigns utilizing our vast media product offerings. If you are seeking to control your destiny in a collaborative team environment; submit your resume today for the opportunity to have an immediate interview.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.
Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 