MULTI-MEDIA ACCOUNT MANAGER

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 is looking for a candidate who is interested in making a positive impact on businesses in our local community. The ideal prospect will consult with business owners to develop strong advertising campaigns utilizing our vast media product offerings. We are looking for a successful salesperson who thinks differently and is fearless about picking up the phone or making face-to-face cold calls. Knowledge of small business entrepreneurialism, marketing principles and how they affect business growth is critical. If you are driven to succeed, highly organized, and most of all interested in earning an above-average income, please send us your resume and cover letter.

