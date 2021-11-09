REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV, WOTV and WXSP, the NBC, ABC and MyNet affiliates in Grand Rapids are looking for an aggressive, innovative and creative morning newscast producer to join our #1 award winning Daybreak team. The successful candidate will have a proven track record of producing shows that make an impact with an audience on-air and on-line, with an optimistic outlook and winning attitude.

The Morning News Producer produces daily morning newscasts, decides the order in which stories will be told, writes teases and other content, times news programs, edits video and posts video to the website. You will contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.

A bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience. Should have excellent communication skills and should be able to interact with news and engineering staff. A strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations while meeting deadlines and utilizing state-of-the-art television technology is preferred. Experience with ENPS, BitCentral and Premiere is a plus.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability