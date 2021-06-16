REQUIREMENTS: WOOD-TV, WOTV and WXSP-TV are looking for a standout Morning News Co-Anchor who can deliver everything from hard news to features, who can handle breaking news, live guests and ad lib situations. The ideal candidate is someone that brings enterprise ideas, is a great storyteller, has a strong on-air presence, big energy, and embraces social media and digital content. You must be curious and competitive. You must be reliable, have a great attitude, and be a team player who collaborates with the News Managers and Producers. Community involvement required.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience required and a minimum of five years experience in news anchoring and reporting preferred.

