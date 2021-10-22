METEOROLOGIST

REQUIREMENTS: West Michigan’s legacy station, WOOD TV8, has a rare opportunity to join Storm Team 8 and work alongside some of the most experienced meteorologists in the country. We’re looking for someone who is passionate about weather – able to deliver and clearly communicate an accurate forecast – and creatively tell the weather story on TV and digital platforms. It’s critical to be actively engaged on digital platforms. This position will require work on the weekend. AMS seal of approval is required.

Apply at HERE.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability