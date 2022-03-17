REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV, WOTV and WXSP in Grand Rapids, Michigan is seeking a Local Sales Manager to lead an experienced, high performing sales team in selling our suite of broadcast television and internet-based marketing products. The ideal candidate will be a goal driven people person with the ability to multi-task and communicate effectively. Responsibilities include forecasting local revenues, training and development of sales team, and oversight of proposals and presentations to local businesses and advertising agencies.

The Local Sales Manager will work with a team of account executives to create and sell a variety of integrated marketing solutions across multiple platforms. The LSM will coach and motivate the local sales team while working in concert with the Director of Sales. Other responsibilities include ascertaining and supervising research needs, developing business plans, and managing pricing and proposals.

We are looking for a strong sales professional who will build on our great momentum by leading and directing our team to new levels of success. A thorough understanding of TV and digital media content and local advertising is critical. Ideal candidates should also have 4 years local TV sales experience; management experience is a plus.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability