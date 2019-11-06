Local Programming Producer

WOOD TV is a strong market leader with a tradition of winning and we’re looking for a dynamic lifestyle producer. We are looking for the right person to help grow our daily lifestyle program. If you bring fresh ideas and the drive to execute them, we want to talk. You’ll be part show producer and part digital content creator, working with our executive producer to bring great segments to life. Responsibilities will include developing compelling content, booth and in-studio producing, booking and guiding guests through the appearance process.

Successful candidate should have experience in producing, writing, editing and an understanding of self-promotion in broadcast, digital and social media.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability