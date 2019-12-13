Lifestyle Videographer/Editor

WOOD TV8 is looking for a video rock star who loves to shoot and edit. This position focuses on creating fun, engaging lifestyle content and videos for our brands, eightWest, Maranda Where You Live and our community projects. We are looking for a skilled videographer/editor who can bring innovative ideas and experience to our team.

You may be the perfect candidate if you’re creative, know your way around camera equipment, love to experiment with small tech and can edit on Avid and Premiere.

If you’re outgoing, positive, organized and love a different challenge every day you’ll love to be part of our Creative Services team at WOOD TV8!

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability