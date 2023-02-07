REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 and ABC 4 have an exciting opportunity for an experienced on-air personality to join our lifestyle show eightWest as a co-host. This position also represents our ABC community brand, “Live Local. Give Local.” If you have a passion for building relationships in the community, you may have found your dream job. The role includes working with station clients to help bring their brands to life through TV/media and highlight their products, services and philanthropic efforts.

The Lifestyle Host is responsible for in-studio and on-location interviews, producing weekly community content and producing articles for our website/social media. As an on-air station personality, you’ll also participate in community events as needed on evenings or weekends. The perfect candidate should be organized, a self-starter and someone who loves to work collaboratively with a team across various departments. We’re looking for someone with proven interview skills with a great on-air presence.

Living in the West Michigan community you’ll be able to experience the downtown art scene with trendy restaurants, live music and performances plus you can retreat to the lakeshore for recreation activities and miles of beautiful beaches along the shores of Lake Michigan. West Michigan is also known as a great place to live, work and raise a family.

