Lifestyle Digital Producer/Digital Reporter

WOOD TV8 & WOTV 4 Women are looking for a digital superstar to manage our lifestyle online brands. This unique position combines managing wotv4women.com, writing original local lifestyle content, creating and maintaining a social media strategy and doing online digital reporting on local lifestyle focused content.

You may be the perfect candidate if you are a self-starter, extremely organized, energetic, creative, outgoing, a great copy editor and a pro using small tech. This position requires someone who is a proven social media champion who stays on top of the tech trends to help lead our team to digital success. The Digital Lifestyle Producer/Digital Reporter must be organized to successfully juggle the many daily tasks required along with big station initiatives that take place throughout the year.

Candidates who love a fast-paced environment, consider themselves an exceptional writer and are looking to enterprise great local content on a variety of digital platforms should apply for this unique and rare opportunity!

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability