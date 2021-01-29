WOOD TV8 & WOTV 4 Women is looking for a creative and organized Lifestyle Coordinator/producer to focus on our Maranda Where You Live brand. If you love a positive work environment where every day is different this position is a perfect fit. We are looking for someone who loves to plan, organize, write and produce. This multi-facet position is perfect for a go-getter with a positive attitude and a background in broadcasting, marketing or communications. You will get the chance to create great content for our digital, social and television platforms.

In addition to driving compelling community content, this position works closely with our Maranda partners to manage multilayered projects in a variety of formats. The successful candidate should consider themselves an organized, self-starter who excels under pressure. You need a love for people, community, and rising to the challenge. This position may also be assigned to fulfill other duties in the operation of a leading TV station including studio and field production as well as assisting with station events.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability