REQUIREMENTS: The Lifestyle Coordinator is a great opportunity for someone looking for an exciting start in media and communications! This position is a mix of TV, social media, digital content creation and working with Maranda’s community partners to make an impact here in West Michigan. The Lifestyle Coordinator will develop and organize daily segments for the Maranda brand both on-air and online while maintaining our social media presence and creating digital lifestyle stories. This role includes detailed planning and execution of lifestyle station events.

If your strengths include creativity, organization, planning and writing, this position is for you! We’re looking to add a positive, team player with a background in communications, marketing, or broadcasting to our Creative Services team. This position may also be assigned to fulfill other duties in the operation of a leading TV station including studio and field production as well as assisting with station events.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability