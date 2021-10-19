REQUIREMENTS: WOOD-TV, WOTV, and WXSP-TV is seeking to add an experienced Investigative Reporter to its award-winning news team. Through our decades of collective experience and tip-driven, enterprise reporting, “Target 8’s” investigations have changed state laws, solved crimes, helped free wrongfully convicted people, exposed abuse, neglect and even deadly cover-ups. Our goal is always to produce high-impact, high-quality, innovative projects on-air and in the digital realm. Our investigations matter to our community and improve the society in which we live. The successful candidate will work with our Executive Producers, Assistant News Director and veteran team of investigative reporters and producers to develop stories and special reports for television, as well as web-exclusive projects. The successful candidate must have a demonstrable ability and willingness to produce groundbreaking investigative content on a deadline.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field and 3-5 years of investigative experience preferred. Should have proven track record of enterprising story ideas and developing key sources along with a solid vocal delivery and engaging camera presence. Experience in court reporting/data research and analysis and knowledgeable about use of Freedom of Information Act preferred.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability