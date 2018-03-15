Internships at WOOD TV8, WOTV4 and WSXP

Internships are available at WOOD TV8, WOTV4 and WXSP.

If you are a college junior or senior and would like to gain experience in the broadcasting field, consider an internship with us.Internships are available in Sales, News, Community Affairs, Weather, eightWest, Production, Marketing, Internet and Promotions.

You will need to send in a cover letter and a resume to careers@woodtv.com specifying your major and the department you would prefer to do an internship.

This internship can be coordinated for college credit through your career counselor or faculty adviser.

All internships are unpaid and most require a commitment of at least 20 hours per week.

For more information contact Internships at:

WOOD TV8

120 College Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-456-8888