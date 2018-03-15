Breaking News
Police: 10 dead, 16 injured Oregon District in mass shooting

Internships at WOOD TV8, WOTV4 and WSXP

Work For Us

by: WOOD TV8

Posted: / Updated:
WOOD WOTV WXSP_302685

Internships are available at WOOD TV8, WOTV4 and WXSP.

If you are a college junior or senior and would like to gain experience in the broadcasting field, consider an internship with us.Internships are available in Sales, News, Community Affairs, Weather, eightWest, Production, Marketing, Internet and Promotions.

You will need to send in a cover letter and a resume to careers@woodtv.com specifying your major and the department you would prefer to do an internship.

This internship can be coordinated for college credit through your career counselor or faculty adviser.

All internships are unpaid and most require a commitment of at least 20 hours per week.

For more information contact Internships at:

WOOD TV8
120 College Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-456-8888

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story