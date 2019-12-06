Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS)

As a member of the Nexstar digital sales
team, the Integrated Digital Specialist is responsible for generating and
growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS
will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work,
both independently and in conjunction with the Nexstar sales team, to achieve
budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services
area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by
professionally and effectively selling Nexstar’s digital products and
inventories (including but not limited to targeted video, digital audience and
reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the intent to advance client
objectives.
