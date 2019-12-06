Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS)

As a member of the Nexstar digital sales team, the Integrated Digital Specialist is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work, both independently and in conjunction with the Nexstar sales team, to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Nexstar’s digital products and inventories (including but not limited to targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the intent to advance client objectives.



If interested apply at HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability