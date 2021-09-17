Graphic Artist

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 seeks a creative, motivated, team-first motion graphics designer to create visually compelling graphics for broadcast, sales, promotions, print, digital and station events. This design position works closely with the Design Director as well as creative services and production staff to visualize and execute concepts for all station projects. Our designers also collaborate with our newsroom journalists to successfully create designs to help the storytelling process. This position also works closely with our sales team to produce static and dynamic digital web ad creative. You will be required to help maintain and advance the graphic look of the station to the next level. The motion graphics design position may assist other station departments, such as in-studio or field production, as needed and assigned. Candidates with previous studio experience in robotics, floor directing & audio is a plus!

At least one year of related design experience preferred. You must include a reel or portfolio showcasing your versatility as a motion graphics designer to tell a story in a compelling and clear manner. The perfect candidate has a sharp eye on layout, motion design and typography. You will need to manage multiple projects simultaneously, work in a fast-paced environment, and accurately deliver creative to meet tight deadlines. Candidates must have knowledge/experience in Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator. Experience in Cinema 4D is a plus.

Bachelor’s degree in Design/Animation or equivalent training and/or experience.

Please apply HERE. A link to Demo Reel or Design Portfolio samples must be included with application.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability