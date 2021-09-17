REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is looking for an Executive Producer to join our news management team. You must have a strong understanding of what engages viewers on TV and digital platforms. You must be an enthusiastic leader who can work with a dedicated group of journalists devoted to producing unique and compelling local content. You will be expected to coach your team of producers to grow individually and to deliver the best product in the market. You must have strong decision-making skills, strong ethics, and an ability to execute the station’s breaking news, weather and investigative brand.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability