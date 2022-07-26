REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 is looking for a creative video specialist for a video editing/photography position. The Editor/Photographer will assist with newsgathering for an early evening newscast and editing video for broadcast. This is a great opportunity for someone who has skills and interest in videography and is looking for a professional career.

The Editor/Photographer will work closely with the Newscast Producer and Executive Producers. Successful candidates must have an attention to detail and an understanding of visual storytelling. The Editor/Photographer must understand timeliness and deadlines.

Candidates should have excellent communication skills, both oral and written and have a minimum of two years experience operating (and proficiency in) videography and video editing equipment. The ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously is essential. Flexibility to work early morning or weekends is required. Knowledge of Adobe Premier and AfterEffects is preferred.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability