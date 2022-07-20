REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is looking for a digital anchor/digital host to produce content for the woodtv.com website. This person will produce written content daily for woodtv.com as well as conduct Live Desk interviews that air on woodtv.com and our social channels, and manage live streams. Candidates should have a strong writing and reporting background, be comfortable conducting live interviews, and be interested in using and learning new media technology. The ideal candidate will be self-driven but must be able to quickly accept direction, especially in breaking news situations.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability