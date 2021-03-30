WOOD TV8, WOTV 4 and WXSP is searching for a Digital Director to lead the development and execution of our digital content strategy. Our mission is to be the market leading local multimedia company and advertiser’s preferred choice for innovative and relevant content on all platforms. This is an exceptional opportunity to work with the nation’s largest local broadcast television and digital company, Nexstar Inc. and the regions’ most impactful media group.

The Digital Director will manage the local market’s digital platforms, the operation of our digital portfolio and is responsible for achieving traffic and audience engagement goals in order to meet our digital revenue goals. This is a department head position and will be expected to perform the duties associated with managing a department, a financial budget and a sizable team of digital employees.

The successful candidate will have the ability to visualize strategy in an ever-changing dynamic media landscape through behavioral analysis, customer need identification, business opportunity/challenge evaluation and investment/returns quantification. The successful candidate should also be able to maintain focus on key performance indicators as well as “big picture” results within a rapidly changing, dynamic environment. Should also have the ability to maintain presence and composure, adjust effectively to new technologies and have the ability to use appropriate interaction skills and methods to guide, train and educate individuals or groups to achieve corporate and local digital content goals.

Qualifications include: management experience, content and/or journalism background, technical knowledge, data management, and systems skills as applied to the digital landscape.

