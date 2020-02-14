WOOD TV/WOTV/WXSP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is looking for a multi-talented digital anchor/producer who is ready to innovate and drive content to a digital audience. Prioritizing breaking news, the digital anchor/producer will produce interactive, digital-only livestreams and content on woodtv.com and other Nexstar-owned websites using cutting-edge technology from the Nexstar Nation. The digital anchor/producer will work with the digital team to produce unique, engaging content for digital and social. The position requires a self-driven journalist who is tech-savvy, can multi-task and is plugged in on social media to engage with new audiences.

