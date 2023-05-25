REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is looking for a hardworking individual who loves TV and video production. The part-time Creative Services videographer will be skilled in video production, including shooting and editing with the Adobe suite. This part-time position gives the ideal candidate the opportunity to work across the Creative Services Department shooting and editing video for lifestyle, promotions and commercial production. This position will be responsible for creating on-air promotional videos, long-format stories and commercial advertisements. This person will assist in live field production, promotional events and other duties as assigned.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability