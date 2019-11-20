Community Strategy Manager

Responsible for all Community Affairs at WOOD TV which includes: Generating and maintaining non-traditional revenue with our community partners, working with the General Manager to ascertain community needs in the viewing area, and creating plans of response to emergency relief efforts. Oversight of on-going local and corporate community initiatives like Black History Month, Nexstar Day of Caring, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Angel Tree just to name a few. The manager will guide the content strategy for all television production and web materials associated with Community Affairs.

The perfect candidate needs to be a self-starter, able to work on several projects simultaneously, plus have excellent relationships in the community. Needs to be comfortable with the public and be present at community gatherings, with occasional on-camera appearances. Other administrative duties include corporate and FCC reports, coordinating EEO Job Fairs, and maintaining partner contracts. Administrative and organizational aptitude a must. Looking for someone who leads with enthusiasm, innovative ideas and a voice for the community.

Bachelor’s degree with at least two years of broadcast experience required. Reporting or on-air experience a plus.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability