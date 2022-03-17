REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is looking for a temporary (approx. 12 months) part-time Broadcast Technician who has interest in or is seeking more experience with multiple forms of media technology, from high power TV transmitters to basic computer setup to the new ATSC 3.0 standard. The ideal candidate would be working toward a degree in Broadcast or IT engineering and have excellent communication skills. This position is for someone who enjoys working in a challenging and exciting career field.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability