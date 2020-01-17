Broadcast Maintenance Technician

WOOD TV8 is looking for a Broadcast Television Maintenance Technician who has experience with broadcast-related equipment, including digital transmitters, microwave equipment as well as with fiber connectivity, A/V, graphics and editing systems. The ideal candidate should also be proficient with computers, telephones and other office equipment and have excellent communication skills. A minimum of three years of experience with digital electronics in a television broadcasting environment and a technical degree or the equivalent experience is required.

