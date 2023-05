REQUIREMENTS: The Broadcast/IT Engineer operates, maintains, updates and repairs hardware and systems used for broadcasting and business operations. The person in this role needs to have a strong IT background in the broadcast industry. In addition, they must be able to work as part of a team and independently as projects permit.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability