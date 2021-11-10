REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is looking for a Bilingual Multi-Media Journalist to deliver content that is meaningful and impactful to our growing and diverse community. The multi-media journalist must be fluent in both English and Spanish. This person must have the drive to break stories, investigate, build sources, and find enterprise content. The reporter will develop stories for TV, create unique content for digital and use other social platforms to serve our audiences. Must have at least two years of relevant on-air experience and a passion to deliver excellent journalism with quality and integrity.

If this sounds like you, please apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability