REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 is looking for an associate producer who is responsible for contributing story ideas, writing stories and organizing them within an energetic and memorable newscast and digital content for the web.

The associate producer will assist in producing the broadcast and web stories, contribute to the editorial process, make solid decisions for breaking news, research and update stories, and support line producers for assigned newscasts.

The producer must be an organized, consistent and solid writer who pays attention to the details while possessing journalistic integrity and understanding the expectations of viewers. Candidates should have knowledge of media production, communication, dissemination techniques and be flexible with work schedule.

Please apply HERE. No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability