REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is seeking an Assistant News Director to play a key role in strategic planning and daily coordination of our expanding newsroom of 60+. The Assistant News Director ensures that newsroom decisions are on point to the station brand and needs of the viewers. Candidates must have strong leadership skills, solid news judgment, the ability to showcase important stories on all platforms, and know how to dominate breaking news and weather coverage. As the #2 newsroom manager, the Assistant News Director will work closely with the WOOD Target 8 investigative team.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience required. Candidates will have excellent communication skills, both oral and written, have a minimum of three years in news management (depending on market size) and have the ability to identify developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor and help improve their skills.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability