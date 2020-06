It’s time to be involved in covering what’s happening in West Michigan. News 8 is looking for an Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer. This full-time position will organize and write content for multiple platforms. If you have a passion for news, excellent communication skills, and a strong sense of urgency – we should talk. You will work with our team to make sure we are covering the big stories. You will be responsible for gathering breaking information, tracking story tips, online research, directing news crews, writing for newscasts and digital sites. This is a position where you will be able to develop your skills to be successful in a newsroom of the future.

Apply HERE

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability