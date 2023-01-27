REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, the Nexstar station in Grand Rapids, MI seeks an experienced Assignment Desk Manager with outstanding news instincts, a passion to win and the organizational and problem-solving skills to elevate our daily coverage. The ideal candidate knows how to dig deeper, and brings an investigative mindset to our content-gathering.

You should have the expertise to deploy our resources with maximum effectiveness and efficiency while motivating our team to break news, build sources and up their game.

A college degree with several years of major market experience, preferably local is required. Candidate should have strong logistical skills, the ability to effectively navigate the local and regional area, be a decisive, forward-thinker and possess excellent news judgment, with emphasis on stories that are interesting and compelling on television. Must have strong organizational and communication skills and be able to multi-task under deadline pressure.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability