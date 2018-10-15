Assignment Desk Editor (Temporary)
24 Hour News 8 has a temporary position available on its assignment desk team. The position is responsible for tracking breaking information, confirming story tips, dispatching news crews, and working with a team. This person should have great news judgment, excellent communication skills, strong organizational skills, and has a working knowledge of what is important to people who live in West Michigan.
If you’re someone who wants a “laid-back” atmosphere and a slow and steady pace, or who wants to avoid challenges, you may be more comfortable elsewhere.
If you are ready to join a winning team for this temporary position, apply HERE.
No phone calls please.
Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability
