Work For Us

Assignment Desk Editor (Temporary)

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 12:11 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 12:11 PM EDT

24 Hour News 8 has a temporary position available on its assignment desk team. The position is responsible for tracking breaking information, confirming story tips, dispatching news crews, and working with a team. This person should have great news judgment, excellent communication skills, strong organizational skills, and has a working knowledge of what is important to people who live in West Michigan.

If you’re someone who wants a “laid-back” atmosphere and a slow and steady pace, or who wants to avoid challenges, you may be more comfortable elsewhere.

If you are ready to join a winning team for this temporary position, apply HERE.

No phone calls please.
Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Red Shoe Gala
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Red Shoe Gala

Photo Galleries
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer