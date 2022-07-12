REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 in beautiful Grand Rapids, Mich., has a rare opening for a creative, motivated, and team-first Art & Design Director! Lead a team of designers at the #1 legacy station in the West Michigan market. Grand Rapids has a vibrant and thriving downtown with restaurants, nightlife, and an impressive art scene. Grand Rapids is home to one of the largest art competitions in the country and is known as Beer City USA!

This position is part of the Creative Services team and works on projects for a wide array of mediums, including broadcast, print, and digital. You will have the opportunity to collaborate on projects both with short-term and long-term deadlines for news, sales, creative services, and large station projects. WOOD TV8 is known for community involvement leading to fun projects throughout the year such as ArtPrize, the Riverbank Run, The Michigan International Auto Show, and more! We are looking for a visionary who is self-motivated and will make the station stand out with great design work on every project.

The Art & Design Director reports to the Creative Services Director and is someone with excellent aesthetic judgment, a firm grip on messaging, visual storytelling, and a team player who works well under pressure. Must be able to lead a team, delegate, and multi-task.

At least three years related experience preferred. You must have a top-notch reel or portfolio, showcasing your versatility as a motion graphics designer to tell a story in a compelling and clear manner. Candidates must have advanced knowledge in Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator, Cinema 4D and related technologies.

Bachelor’s degree in Design/Animation or equivalent training and/or experience.

Please apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability