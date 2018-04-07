WeatherWarn emails

When severe weather is approaching, you can be the first to know! As soon as the National Weather Service issues a warning, watch or advisory, you’ll get an email courtesy of Storm Team 8.

These are the types of alerts you can get with WeatherWarn:

* Civil Emergency Message

* Flash Flood Warning

* Non-precipitation Warning

* River Flood Warning

* Severe Thunder Storm Warning

* Tornado Warning

* Tornado/Thunder Storm Watch

* WeatherWarn EMAIL Message

* Winter Weather Update

Weather Warn covers the following counties:

* Allegan

* Barry

* Berrien

* Branch

* Calhoun

* Cass

* Clinton

* Eaton

* Gratiot

* Hillsdale

* Ingham

* Ionia

* Isabella

* Jackson

* Kalamazoo

* Kent

* Mecosta

* Montcalm

* Muskegon

* Newaygo

* Oceana

* Ottawa

* St. Joseph

* VanBuren