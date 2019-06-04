Text Alerts

Get breaking news and weather alerts on your cell phone.

How do I sign up?

Fill out the form below. Check one of the boxes or search for school closings, then click the sign up button. Follow the directions in a text message from 36729 to confirm your subscriptions.

How do I log in?

You can change your alerts here. Provide your phone number and click send once. You will receive a verification pin via text that you enter on the form and click verify.

Is there a fee?

WOODTV.com does not charge for this service. No purchase necessary. However, message & data rates may apply from your mobile provider. Check with your mobile provider for charges and plans.

When will I get the alerts?

You will receive breaking news and severe weather alerts as soon as they are issued. You may receive up to 31 msgs/mo for the Daily Forecast. Please keep in mind that the total number of alerts you receive will depend on how many alerts you select. Marketing text messages will be delivered to the phone number you provide at opt‐in. All alerts are reoccurring. If you would like to discontinue all text alert subscriptions, text STOP to 36729. Text HELP for help.

If you change numbers:

Please create a new account under the new number. Be sure to either provide an email address that is not already in our system or exclude your email address from the form.

If you change carriers and keep your number:

Please text UPDATE to 36729 to update the carrier information on your account, then login and select your subscriptions again.

If you receive the error message:

Please log in to update your subscriptions while attempting to register your new number, be sure to either exclude your email address from the form or provide an email address that is not in our system.

If you are not receiving texts (alerts or login PIN):

You can refresh your account by simply texting UPDATE to 36729. If this does not work, your carrier may be blocking shortcodes. Get in contact with your mobile carrier to allow the use of our shortcode 36729.

I am still having problems. Who do I contact?

Please send your mobile number, carrier and describe in detail the issue you are experiencing using the form on the Contact Us page.

To cancel or modify your text alert subscriptions:

Click the Change Your Alerts link in the upper rightof the form above.