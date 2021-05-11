Major broadcasters launch nextgen TV on 6 local TV stations in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – May 6, 2021 – The future of television arrived today in Grand Rapids.
Six leading local television stations in Grand Rapids, including WOTV (ABC), WWMT (CBS),
WOOD-TV (NBC), WXMI (FOX), WXSP-CD and WOLP-CD (MyNet), became the latest in the
nation to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast
technology.
Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital applications, and other web
services, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development
and are designed to enable viewers to be immersed in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper
images and deeper contrast. NEXTGEN TV’s evolution will create a whole new dimension to TV
viewing, with brilliant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement. Viewers will feel the power
of movie theater sound quality, delivering every voice clearly and offering consistent volume
across channels. NEXTGEN TV will also be enhanced with Internet content, providing a wealth
of additional information so that viewers can get the most value out of live sports, live news, and
live events in real time. It will also offer new and improved ways for broadcasters to reach viewers
with advanced emergency alerts.
Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever.
Today’s launch in Grand Rapids follows a decade of development of the new technology and
months of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new
broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the six television
stations. WOTV, WOOD-TV, WWMT and WXSP-CD and WOLP-CD will be charter members
of the BitPath data broadcasting network, which will launch later this year.
The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains
available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the air or
by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full
service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not
need to take any action.