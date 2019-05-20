Promotions Writer/Producer/Editor

The #1 station in West Michigan is looking for a Senior Promotions Producer/Writer/Shooter/Editor/Motion Graphic Artist. The list is long, but Nexstar’s Grand Rapids station group is looking for a multi-talented, creative individual to create high-end image spots and also work on a variety of projects, including: 24 Hour News 8 – West Michigan’s News Leader, NBC, & ABC. Candidates should have at least five years of writing, shooting, producing, editing and most importantly high-end motion graphic experience. Special consideration to folks with news affinity.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability