WOOD TV, WOTV and WXSP in Grand Rapids, Michigan is seeking a Digital Sales Manager to lead an experienced, high performance sales team in selling our suite of internet based marketing products. The ideal candidate will be a people person with the ability to multi-task and communicate effectively. Responsibilities include developing large-scale marketing solutions and enhancing digital marketing solutions with our existing accounts.

The Digital Sales Manager will work with a team of account executives to create and sell a variety of integrated digital solutions which may include but are not limited to: display and video advertising on local media news websites and apps; as well as SEM, SEO, Display, Social media solutions and OTT video across multiple platforms. The DSM will coach and motivate the local sales team while working in concert with the Local and General Sales Manager. Other responsibilities include ascertaining and supervising research needs, developing business plans, and managing pricing, and proposals.

We are looking for a strong sales professional who will build on our great momentum by leading and directing our team to new levels of success. A thorough understanding of digital content and advertising is critical. Must be familiar with prevailing digital technologies such as Google Analytics, UTM tagging, SEM, Behavioral & Contextual targeting. Successful candidates should also have 3 years digital sales experience; management experience is a plus.

